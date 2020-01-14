Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Buys 238 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 101.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded down $20.82 on Tuesday, hitting $1,870.48. 2,043,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,084. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,814.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,818.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $926.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target (down previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.74.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

