Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,553,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,949 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,216,000 after buying an additional 533,737 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,180,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,243,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,788,000. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

HAS traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.34. 34,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,916. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.87 and a 52-week high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.38). Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 70.65%.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.14.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

