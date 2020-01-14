Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.94 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,237,000 after buying an additional 13,961 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 50,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $329.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,106,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,413. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $257.95 and a fifty-two week high of $329.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $320.62 and a 200-day moving average of $304.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $2.0391 dividend. This represents a $8.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

