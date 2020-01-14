Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 534 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises 1.4% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,006,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,218,000 after buying an additional 531,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,701,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,361,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,302,000 after purchasing an additional 124,560 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,981,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,037,000 after purchasing an additional 556,109 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 116.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,393,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,844 shares in the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.87. 29,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.80. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $59.64 and a one year high of $80.99. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average of $73.24.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CHD. ValuEngine lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

