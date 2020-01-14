Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,503,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,814,000 after acquiring an additional 918,941 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,429,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,438,000 after purchasing an additional 363,703 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,092,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,200,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,270,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

IJS stock traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $160.27. 4,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,575. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.49. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $137.67 and a one year high of $161.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.0017 dividend. This represents a $4.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.