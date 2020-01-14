Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,329,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,775,713,000 after acquiring an additional 458,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,415,000 after buying an additional 341,830 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Eaton by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,004,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,330,803,000 after purchasing an additional 135,822 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Eaton by 28.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,815,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 61.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,988,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $3,061,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,044,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $1,545,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,354.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Vertical Research lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of ETN traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.46. 847,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,585. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $67.97 and a one year high of $95.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.97 and a 200 day moving average of $85.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

