Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,347 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Akamai Technologies comprises about 2.1% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $13,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 37,980.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,030,480 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $323,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019,896 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 15.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,061,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $402,178,000 after buying an additional 664,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,132,153 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,372,971,000 after buying an additional 307,796 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,537,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,013,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, FBN Securities upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total value of $781,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,494.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,939.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,887 shares of company stock worth $4,286,441. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.52. 459,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $62.16 and a one year high of $95.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $709.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

