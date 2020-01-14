Energi Price Down 20.8% Over Last Week (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.62 or 0.00019220 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Energi has a total market cap of $40.36 million and $739,956.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Energi has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.66 or 0.02293026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00186422 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026516 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00122479 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi’s launch date was April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 24,880,252 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

