ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) Short Interest Up 50.7% in December

ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the December 15th total of 51,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 284,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ENGlobal stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.10% of ENGlobal at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded ENGlobal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

ENG traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,600. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. ENGlobal has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional services primarily to the energy industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

