Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Trading 12.5% Higher

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)’s share price traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.45, 119,599 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 940% from the average session volume of 11,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $97.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate for the prevention of complications post bone marrow transplantations; treatment of patients that do not respond to steroid treatment upon occurrence of graft vs host disease post bone marrow transplantations; and prevention of cytokine storms, organ damage, and multiple organ failure in sepsis patients.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.