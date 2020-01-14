Equal (EQL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,276.00

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Equal has a market cap of $193,772.00 and approximately $1,276.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equal token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Get Equal alerts:

About Equal

Equal’s genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,426,497 tokens. Equal’s official website is www.equaltoken.io . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

