Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $13,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.29, for a total transaction of $111,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.67, for a total transaction of $330,234.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,916,895.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,539 shares of company stock valued at $870,205 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX stock traded down $11.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $583.29. The stock had a trading volume of 174,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,775. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $571.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $551.32. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $357.35 and a 1-year high of $609.97. The stock has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). Equinix had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix to $610.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.56.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

