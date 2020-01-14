Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Equinix by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Equinix by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.91, for a total transaction of $145,977.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.29, for a total value of $111,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,539 shares of company stock worth $870,205 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equinix to $610.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. FBN Securities raised their target price on Equinix from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $581.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.56.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $8.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $586.50. 385,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $357.35 and a twelve month high of $609.97. The company has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $571.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $551.32.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by ($3.55). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

