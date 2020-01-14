Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 14th (AFE, ARX, ATD.B, BNE, BTE, CEU, CFW, CFX, CMMC, CNQ)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 14th:

Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.35 to C$0.36.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$46.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$4.75.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$5.50.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$3.25.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.25 to C$3.75.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.00 to C$1.25.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.00.

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$1.20.

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$1.15 to C$1.25. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$45.00 to C$46.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$47.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$356.00 to C$357.00.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$7.75 to C$9.00.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$1.00 to C$0.75.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.25 to C$1.00.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$13.00 to C$14.00.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$14.50.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $55.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from C$51.00 to C$55.00.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$15.75 to C$15.00.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.35 to C$0.40.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price reduced by CSFB from C$13.00 to C$12.00.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.50 to C$12.00.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.00.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$36.00.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$39.00 to C$40.00.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) was given a C$37.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$8.50.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.50 to C$1.40.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) was given a C$0.25 price target by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) was given a C$5.00 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$11.75 to C$12.50.

Loews (NYSE:L) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $82.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$82.00 to C$80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.70 to C$0.80.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$8.50.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$9.00 to C$10.00.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$60.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$5.50.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$3.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$5.25 to C$5.00.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$56.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $54.00 to $56.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$0.25 to C$0.10.

Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$1.15 to C$1.05.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.50.

Petroshale (CVE:PSH) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.00 to C$1.85.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$30.50.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$11.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$1.25 to C$1.50.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$28.00.

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 230 ($3.03). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$49.00.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €14.00 ($16.28) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €21.00 ($24.42) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.00 to C$1.25.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target trimmed by CSFB from C$35.00 to C$33.00.

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) was given a C$0.60 target price by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.00.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$8.00.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$21.00.

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 535 ($7.04). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target cut by CSFB from C$1.60 to C$1.00.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$28.00.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.50.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.20 to C$0.30.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) was given a $60.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

