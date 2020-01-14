ERC20 Price Down 8.5% This Week (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $43,089.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be bought for $0.0325 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kuna, Token Store and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.73 or 0.02120159 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00186477 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00123528 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 launched on October 23rd, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 13,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project . The official website for ERC20 is belance.io

ERC20 Token Trading

ERC20 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Kuna and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

