Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at about $661,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $434,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,339,000 after acquiring an additional 71,400 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 27.7% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at about $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target (down previously from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.38.

In related news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total value of $555,733.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,895,615.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,216 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $2.23 on Tuesday, hitting $215.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,406,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,946. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $124.38 and a 12-month high of $216.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

