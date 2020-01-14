Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Releases Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.25-0.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $175-175 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.73 million.Ethan Allen Interiors also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.25-0.27 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ethan Allen Interiors has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.36.

ETH stock opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $468.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.81. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $173.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.07 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 4.23%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

