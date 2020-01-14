E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Given New $53.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded E*TRADE Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.88.
NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $46.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. E*TRADE Financial has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $52.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.72.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 17.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $587,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,972,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,775,000 after buying an additional 469,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,319,000 after buying an additional 693,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.
About E*TRADE Financial
E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.
