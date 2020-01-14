EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Update

EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

EuroDry stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.65. 2,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of -0.92. EuroDry has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. Analysts anticipate that EuroDry will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

