Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.16

Eutelsat Communications SA (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.16 and traded as low as $16.05. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 124 shares trading hands.

EUTLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13.

Eutelsat Communications SA, a private telecommunications satellite operator, engages in the design, establishment, operation, and maintenance of satellite telecommunications systems. The company offers broadcast and media services, including broadcasting services, such as video neighborhoods, dual reception, regional broadcasting, digital terrestrial television, and direct-to-home (DTH) services; high definition television and ultra-high definition services; smart services comprising connected television (TV), multiscreen delivery, and electronic program guide; and professional video services that include full-time or ad hoc capacity and services for broadcasting to homes equipped for DTH reception or connected to cable and IP networks.

