EvenCoin Market Capitalization Tops $257,502.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One EvenCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. EvenCoin has a market cap of $257,502.00 and approximately $502,242.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00035802 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00325180 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011503 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002374 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012193 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008289 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (EVN) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

