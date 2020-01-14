ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading Down 10.7% Over Last Week

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $213,720.00 and approximately $1,249.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0365 or 0.00000416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000442 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,849,442 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Upbit, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

