Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Sold by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division lowered its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,376 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Exelon were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 164.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 699,822 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $33,550,000 after acquiring an additional 435,411 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 7.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,315,203 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $302,751,000 after acquiring an additional 434,050 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 target price on Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

NYSE:EXC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,528,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,806,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average of $46.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

