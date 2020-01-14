Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 33,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,150,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,036,000 after acquiring an additional 208,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.7% in the second quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 13,686 shares during the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.09. 8,129,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,218,910. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.