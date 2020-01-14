F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $306.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) will post sales of $306.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $302.30 million to $308.70 million. F.N.B. reported sales of $300.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $309.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.42 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

FNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1,132.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,080,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,989,000 after buying an additional 1,911,862 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,067,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,501 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,617,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,880,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,902,000 after acquiring an additional 549,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after acquiring an additional 529,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,808,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,368. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

