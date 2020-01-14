Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) Announces Annual Dividend of $10.00

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, January 16th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 10.00 per share on Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

TSE:FFH opened at C$610.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$605.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$598.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a 1-year low of C$542.70 and a 1-year high of C$667.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$13.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$11.91 by C$1.30. The firm had revenue of C$6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares will post 51.6100012 EPS for the current year.

In other Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$605.88, for a total value of C$121,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,373 shares in the company, valued at C$29,914,113.24. Insiders sold 606 shares of company stock valued at $363,987 in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FFH shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$780.00 target price on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$700.00 to C$665.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

