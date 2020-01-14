Family Legacy Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,995 United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Family Legacy Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in United Community Banks by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,403,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,086,000 after acquiring an additional 134,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

UCBI has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Community Banks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

In related news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 2,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $90,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCBI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.78. The stock had a trading volume of 9,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,017. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $148.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.91 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 27.87%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.64%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

