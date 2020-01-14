Family Legacy Inc. Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,299 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $300.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,671. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.07. The firm has a market cap of $131.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $205.75 and a 12 month high of $307.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total transaction of $4,221,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,471 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,998. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Edward Jones lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

