Family Legacy Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,969 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,510,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,685,000 after acquiring an additional 546,096 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 465.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 524,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,103,000 after acquiring an additional 431,618 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,452,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2,786.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after acquiring an additional 255,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.74. 15,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,122. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.91 and a 12-month high of $44.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.19 and its 200-day moving average is $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

In other news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,583.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,937. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

