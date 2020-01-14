Family Legacy Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Family Legacy Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,290 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 2.1% of Family Legacy Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Intel by 18.9% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 12.1% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Intel by 329.4% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.43. 12,875,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,522,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.93. The company has a market cap of $259.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $60.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.45.

In other Intel news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Also, Director James J. Goetz acquired 86,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $5,037,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,020,812.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

