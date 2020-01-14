Family Legacy Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Visa by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Visa by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $196.05. 6,227,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,039,877. The company has a market cap of $385.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.30 and a twelve month high of $195.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.02.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Compass Point started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura lifted their price target on Visa from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.79.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

