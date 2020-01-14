Family Legacy Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.5% of Family Legacy Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 25,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 548,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,000 after purchasing an additional 88,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,273,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several analysts have commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.69.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,982,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,101,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.62 and a 200 day moving average of $85.49. The company has a market cap of $227.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.