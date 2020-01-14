Family Legacy Inc. Has $601,000 Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 195.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 120.6% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,381.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $35.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,574,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,904,084. The firm has a market cap of $317.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.81. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.45.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

