Family Legacy Inc. Makes New Investment in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Family Legacy Inc. bought a new position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,358 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in BP in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP remained flat at $$38.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 4,322,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,136,612. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.33. BP plc has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $45.38. The company has a market cap of $131.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 billion. Research analysts expect that BP plc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

BP has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Argus cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.