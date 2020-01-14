Family Legacy Inc. Raises Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,818,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,805 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,483,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,682,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,134 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,727,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,492,000 after purchasing an additional 937,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,775,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,724 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,902,266 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.23 and its 200 day moving average is $63.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.3837 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

