FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FFBW from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

NASDAQ FFBW opened at $12.06 on Friday. FFBW has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $77.81 million, a P/E ratio of 59.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68.

FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FFBW had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FFBW stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.57% of FFBW worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc is the holding company of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin (the Bank). First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential owner-occupied real estate loans, one-to four-family residential investor-owned real estate loans, multifamily loans and commercial real estate loans, and, to a lesser extent, commercial and industrial loans, commercial development loans and consumer loans.

