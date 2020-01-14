Financial Contrast: MERLIN ENTERTAI/S (OTCMKTS:MERLY) & SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)

MERLIN ENTERTAI/S (OTCMKTS:MERLY) and SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares MERLIN ENTERTAI/S and SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MERLIN ENTERTAI/S N/A N/A N/A SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR 3.30% 11.92% 6.17%

MERLIN ENTERTAI/S pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $2.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MERLIN ENTERTAI/S and SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MERLIN ENTERTAI/S 0 3 0 0 2.00 SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MERLIN ENTERTAI/S and SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MERLIN ENTERTAI/S $2.25 billion 2.65 $307.00 million N/A N/A SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR $35.16 billion 0.58 $1.61 billion $20.88 8.02

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than MERLIN ENTERTAI/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of MERLIN ENTERTAI/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

MERLIN ENTERTAI/S has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR beats MERLIN ENTERTAI/S on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MERLIN ENTERTAI/S

Merlin Entertainments plc operates visitor attraction places worldwide. The company operates midway attractions under the Madame Tussauds, The Eye Brand, SEA LIFE, The Dungeons, LEGOLAND Discovery Centres, Seal Sanctuaries, Shreks Adventure, Blackpool Tower, WILD LIFE, Australian Treetop Adventures, Hotham Alpine Resort, Falls Creek, and Little BIG City brands. It also operates resort theme parks under the Alton Towers, Chessington World of Adventures, Gardaland, Heide Park, THORPE PARK Resort, and Warwick Castle brands; and LEGOLAND parks under the LEGOLAND Billund, LEGOLAND Windsor, LEGOLAND California, LEGOLAND Deutschland, LEGOLAND Florida, LEGOLAND Malaysia, LEGOLAND Dubai, and LEGOLAND Japan brands. The company operates approximately 120 attractions, 18 hotels, and 6 holiday villages in 25 countries and across 4 continents. Merlin Entertainments plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Poole, the United Kingdom.

About SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan.

