Financial Review: Altapacific Bancor (OTCMKTS:ABNK) versus IBERIABANK (OTCMKTS:IBKC)

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) and Altapacific Bancor (OTCMKTS:ABNK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for IBERIABANK and Altapacific Bancor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IBERIABANK 0 3 3 0 2.50 Altapacific Bancor 0 0 0 0 N/A

IBERIABANK presently has a consensus target price of $80.67, indicating a potential upside of 9.50%. Given IBERIABANK’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe IBERIABANK is more favorable than Altapacific Bancor.

Profitability

This table compares IBERIABANK and Altapacific Bancor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBERIABANK 28.75% 10.11% 1.29% Altapacific Bancor 22.42% N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

IBERIABANK has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altapacific Bancor has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IBERIABANK and Altapacific Bancor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IBERIABANK $1.37 billion 2.80 $370.25 million $6.69 11.01 Altapacific Bancor $22.76 million 3.69 $5.20 million N/A N/A

IBERIABANK has higher revenue and earnings than Altapacific Bancor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.6% of IBERIABANK shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of IBERIABANK shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IBERIABANK beats Altapacific Bancor on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities. The company also provides various title insurance and loan closing services; equity research, institutional sales and trading, and corporate finance services; and wealth management and trust advisory services to high net worth individuals, pension funds, corporations, and trusts, as well as invests in purchased tax credits. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 191 bank branch offices and 3 loan production offices in Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Mississippi, Missouri, and New York; 29 title insurance offices in Arkansas, Tennessee, and Louisiana; mortgage representative offices in 87 locations in 12 states; and 18 wealth management locations in 5 states. IBERIABANK Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Altapacific Bancor Company Profile

AltaPacific Bancorp operates as the holding company for AltaPacific Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, attorney client trust accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides short term unsecured, term, commercial and residential construction, small business administration, land, machinery and equipment, working capital, installment, and commercial real estate loans; marketable securities, home equity lines of credit, and real estate secured lines of credit; business acquisition and expansion, and inventory financing services; and debt restructuring services. In addition, it offers overdraft protection; debit and credit cards; cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, and online banking services; and order checks. The company has offices in Santa Rosa, Ontario, Covina, Temecula, and Riverside, California. AltaPacific Bancorp was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

