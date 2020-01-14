First Au Limited (ASX:FAU) Insider Buys A$15,598.97 in Stock

First Au Limited (ASX:FAU) insider Bryan Frost bought 1,559,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$15,598.97 ($11,063.10).
Bryan Frost also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 6th, Bryan Frost bought 79,177 shares of First Au stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$791.77 ($561.54).
- On Thursday, December 12th, Bryan Frost bought 954,523 shares of First Au stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$8,590.71 ($6,092.70).
First Au Company Profile
Further Reading: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for First Au Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Au and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.