First Command Bank Cuts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Command Bank reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 71.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 168,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,766,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,155,000 after buying an additional 173,113 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,224,000 after buying an additional 8,824,567 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,129,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,597. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.20 and a 52 week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.