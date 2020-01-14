First Command Bank Grows Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 484 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 1,026.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,266 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 393.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,787,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 80,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,657,000 after buying an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.56.

Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,299,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,197. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $176.40 and a 52-week high of $248.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.50.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

