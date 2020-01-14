First Command Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in L3Harris by 500.0% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris alerts:

LHX stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.93. The stock had a trading volume of 29,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. L3Harris has a one year low of $135.78 and a one year high of $217.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.38.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on L3Harris in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on L3Harris from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.62.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

See Also: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.