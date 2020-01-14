First Command Financial Services Inc. Buys 115 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.7% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 19,866 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $207.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,839. The firm has a market cap of $156.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.32. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $173.41 and a 52-week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Longbow Research raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.54.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

