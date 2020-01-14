First Command Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

First Command Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in Altria Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 41,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.65. 3,507,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,369,066. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The company has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

