First Command Financial Services Inc. Purchases 47,419 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,419 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 9.6% of First Command Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $20,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,519,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,494 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,156,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,610,000 after buying an additional 1,037,583 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 11.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,366,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,442,000 after buying an additional 1,375,524 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,053,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,258,000 after buying an additional 169,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 35.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,616,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,821,000 after buying an additional 942,638 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.75. 273,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,550,730. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.17. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $15.09.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

