First Command Financial Services Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 141.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWP traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $157.00. 5,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,525. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $118.37 and a 52-week high of $156.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.2637 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.