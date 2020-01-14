First Command Financial Services Inc. Sells 216 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

First Command Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,848 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 11,241 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,968 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 73,015 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,509 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 4.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.18. The company had a trading volume of 524,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.61 and a 200 day moving average of $88.60. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $102.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $13.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.661 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s payout ratio is currently 38.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BUD. ValuEngine upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, October 28th. Redburn Partners upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Societe Generale began coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.08.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

