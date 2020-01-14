First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) traded up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.88 and last traded at $22.84, 600 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 25,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTHI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 154.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 34,032 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $441,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $405,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 12,490 shares during the period.

