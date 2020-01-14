First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.40

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.40 and last traded at $61.35, with a volume of 1069 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.36.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2023 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,909,000 after purchasing an additional 60,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,981,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,851,000 after purchasing an additional 494,909 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,293,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,011,000 after purchasing an additional 469,403 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 757,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,009,000 after purchasing an additional 189,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 679,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,565,000 after purchasing an additional 31,489 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTCS)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

