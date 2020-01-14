First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.40

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.40 and last traded at $61.35, with a volume of 1069 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.36.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.79.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2023 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTCS)
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
