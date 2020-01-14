First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:FCEF)

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of FCEF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,250. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.26. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a twelve month low of $19.87 and a twelve month high of $23.39.

